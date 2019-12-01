Pete Davidson Is Apparently Making His Stand-Up Attendees Sign $1 Million NDAs

Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Shut up, or open your Roth IRA to pay up. Per reporting from Variety, Pete Davidson has been requiring all attendees at his recent stand-up comedy shows to sign whopping $1 million nondisclosure agreements to prevent leaks and social-media chatter about his material. This NDA was enforced at a San Francisco show last week, where a fan, as detailed in the below Facebook post, refused to sign an agreement that stipulated the following about Davidson’s show: “The individual shall not give any interviews, offer any opinions or critiques, or otherwise participate by any means or in any form whatsoever (including but not limited to blogs, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, or any other social networking or other websites whether no existing or hereafter created).” Attendees who didn’t feel comfortable toeing the line of potential bankruptcy #FortheGram, Variety added, were given full refunds.

I got an email today informing me that in order to see this show I have to sign a non disclosure agreement. In that NDA... Posted by Stacy Young on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

“In the event of breach of this agreement,” the NDA also states, “individual shall pay company, upon demand, as liquidated damages, the sum of one million dollars, plus any out-of-pocket expense.”

In recent years, comedians have taken a liking to enforcing cellphone-free stand-up shows while testing new material, which is often handled by lock boxes or designated phone-check areas. John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, and Louis C.K. (sorry) have all experimented with this type of arrangement. However, as Variety notes, there were never NDA elements to those shows.