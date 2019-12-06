Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Just when you think the film could not possibly add one more intriguing casting choice, another actor joins Matt Reeves’ The Batman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Sarsgaard is officially relocating from New York to Gotham for an as-yet unnamed role, according to the director’s Twitter. Of course, just because it’s currently unnamed, doesn’t mean we can’t speculate wildly.

While some fans are rooting for Harvey Dent a.k.a. Two-Face to make an appearance (and point to wife Maggie Gyllenhaal’s recent Instagram photo of Sarsgaard’s half-shaved head as evidence), THR suggests the actor could be playing a corrupt Gotham cop. Alternately, since Reeves’ casting tweets have typically included the film character’s name, perhaps Sarsgaard is taking up the mantel as Deputy Police Commission Peter Foley, played in The Dark Knight Rises by Matthew Modine. Or (and we’re just throwing this out there) he could be one of approximately one million other Batman characters we’re not even thinking of.

In addition to Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Andy Serkis’s loyal butler Alfred, Sarsgaard joins the film’s previously announced cast members, John Turturro as mob boss Carmine Falcone, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. All of which is to say, if even a fraction of those villains are actually villains in this version, Batman, you in danger, girl.