The prince is giving a ball, and now we know who’s footing the bill. Former 007 Pierce Brosnan has signed on to play the king in the upcoming Sony remake of “Cinderella” starring Grammy nominated singer and romance obsessed Camila Cabello as the single slippered princess. According to Variety, this updated Cinderella is reimagining of the traditional fairytale, in which Cinderella “is an ambitious young woman who’s dreams are bigger than the world will allow.” It’s being helmed by Blockers director and Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon and also stars Tony winners Billy Porter and
Adele Dazeem Idina Menzel as the fairy Godmother and the evil stepmother, respectively. While Brosnan has no Tony’s to his name, he’s no stranger to musicals after starring in both Mamma Mia and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. From dancing queen to fairytale king, Brosnan clearly has a song in his heart that he must get out by any means necessary.
Pierce Brosnan To Bravely Sing Again As The King in Sony's Cinderella Remake
