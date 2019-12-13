New Power Rangers Reboot Begins With The End of the F***ing World Director

Photo: Saban Brands

Less than three years after the last Power Rangers reboot, the people of Angel Grove receive word they’re facing yet another onslaught of alien maniacs hell-bent on ruining local property values and/or killing their color-coordinated teens. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount’s new Power Rangers reboot will reportedly be helmed by The End of the Fucking World director Jonathan Entwistle, with a script from Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway screenwriter Patrick Burleigh.

While Entwistle’s involvement just screams “romantic crime spree starring Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd,” the script will actually “involve a time-travel element that brings the kids to the 1990s, and in Back to the Future fashion, they have to find a way to get back to their present.” Have we finally reached the other side of the dark gritty reboot trend only to find… dark comedy reboots? Don’t hate that. Don’t hate that at all.