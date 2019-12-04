The Queen chastising Princess Anne for not greeting Trump and Anne not giving a single shit is the mood we all need to take into today pic.twitter.com/W5cCFlq2Ui — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 4, 2019

The unexpected VIP (or rather, rock star) of The Crown’s new season was a teenage Princess Anne and her insatiable sex drive, so we’re pleased to inform you that the real-life royal, now 69 years old (nice), had a very amusing viral moment on Wednesday during a gossip-filled NATO reception featuring the Windsors and the Trumps at Buckingham Palace. (And babes Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron.) You see Anne in the video? All the way on the left? Totally not giving a damn that her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, is trying to get her to step forward and say hello to Donald and Melania? She has better things to do, like get the hell out of that ornate drawing room to see her beautiful horses! So you will accept her shrug, and you will like it.

Update: New reports have suggested that Anne was not part of the “official” royal welcoming party for the Trumps, which is why the princess responded with a confused shrug when the queen looked at her. Far less dramatic if so.