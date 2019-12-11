Photo: (C)Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, Nick Jonas, want to share a little bit of their wedding week magic with fans of dance shows across the world. Amazon announced today that the couple, who got married last year, will produce an unscripted series inspired by the Indian wedding tradition of the sangeet, which takes place the night before the actual commitment ceremony. Never been to an Indian wedding before? Let Chopra Jonas tell you a little bit about the custom: “The Sangeet is a centuries-old Indian wedding tradition, that not only celebrates the union of two people, but also signifies the introduction and bonding of two families coming together in a marriage,” the actress said in as-yet-untitled show’s news release.

The studio frames the series as a competition program, and each episode will follow the featured couples as they prepare for their weddings and also “rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.” Yes it is joyous and yes it is a celebration, but it’s also competition, so bring your A-game, couples!