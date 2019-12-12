Promising Young Woman Trailer: Carey Mulligan Says Yes, Actually, It Is All Men

Promising Young Woman, a rape and revenge movie starring Carey Mulligan, has just given us a very promising trailer. Written and directed by Killing Eve’s season-two showrunner and The Crown’s Young Camilla Emerald Fennell, Woman looks like if you took the bones of American Mary, about a talented med-school student driven out of her program after a bad incident and then seeks revenge on her assailant, and added the vicious pulp gloss of The Perfection, a psychosexual revenge movie about world-class cellists. Mulligan plays Cassie, a woman who dreamed of being a doctor but now seems to work behind the counter at a café and spends many of her nights staging a grown woman’s version of To Catch a Predator in local bars. And she’s hunting your crushes: Adam Brody, Bo Burnham, Max Greenfield, and Chris Lowell are all potential suitors and potential predators — which means they’re potential targets, too. Promising Young Woman arrives in theaters on April 17, so get your rubber gloves and scalpels and get ready to go.

