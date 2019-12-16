This bear is not the bear horror movie, but he’s just happy about some bear movie news. Photo: ZhangYao/VCG via Getty Images

We don’t have enough movies that specifically revolve around people being menaced by bears. Sure, there are a few options like Grizzly and Grizzly Rage and the pretty decent recent entry Backcountry, but it’s still an under-populated subgenre at the mainstream cinema level. Chris Miller and Phil Lord are stepping up to address that shortage with the directors of Ready or Not.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will helm an as-yet-untitled bear-based horror comedy that the trade is describing as “Good Boys meets The Revenant,” but with no further plot details beyond that. (Frankly, though, what plot details do you need? You’re either in or you’re out when you hear “bear horror comedy.”) Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett would also be working with producer Chad Villella, the third component in their Radio Silence collective, and the script is by Jimmy Warden.