Jennifer Hudson Shines As Aretha Franklin in the Respect Teaser

Jennifer Hudson’s PR team said put some respect on her name. With Cats reviews so fatal the movie could use a ninth life of its own, there’s no better time for the Grizabella actress to pivot from kitty to queen. Hudson takes center stage in the first teaser for the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, dropped today. The Queen of Soul handpicked Jennifer Hudson to play her in a movie long before she died in August 2018 and, from the trailer, it’s clear why. The pipes, ladies and gentlemen, the pipes. And that was only, like, 30 seconds of “Respect!” No one but her own hologram could come close to touching Aretha Franklin, but J.Hud has a lot of practice honoring the Detroit native. She sang at CBS’s Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul, Clive Davis’s tribute to her, and at the legendary performer’s funeral. Respect is directed by noted stage director Liesl Tommy. It also stars [deep breath] Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige. Whew, Aretha Franklin’s breath control would come in handy right now.

