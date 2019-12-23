Rihanna Now Just Dangling Album Updates Like Meat

A troll. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

As Fenty Rihanna continues to usurp Music Rihanna as 2019 comes to a close (no shame, we love a good gloss bomb), let’s try to seek tidings of comfort and joy in her latest Instagram post. “Update,” she wrote, “listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.” Yes, in this scenario Rih is a very fluffy dog going nuts to the sonic delights of House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” but since she teased something similar on social media before Anti’s 2016 release, we thought we’d bring this to everyone’s attention. Whenever R9 makes its grand debut, though, it’s going to be a “reggae-infused” album (Rih-ggae?) that’s inspired by her favorite childhood songs growing up in Barbados. “I have been trying to get back into the studio,” she told Vogue earlier this year. “It’s not like I can lock myself in for an extended amount of time, like I had the luxury of doing before.”

We’re just rereading (and doing Pilates with) her massive coffee-table book in the meantime. Seriously, we can’t stress this dumbbell hack enough.