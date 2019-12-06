Leonardo DiCaprio Will Present Robert De Niro With SAG Life Achievement Award

The boys. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio will name Robert De Niro as an honorary member of the Pussy Posse during the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Just kidding, De Niro is being honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award. DiCaprio and De Niro shared the screen in several films as early as 1993’s This Boy’s Life and as recently as 2015’s The Audition, a short following fictionalized versions of the two leading men as they compete for a part in Martin Scorsese’s next film. Looks like De Niro won out. He stars in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, out on Netflix now.

The SAG Life Achievement Award is chosen by members of the SAG-AFTRA National Honors and Tributes Committee and given to an actor for “outstanding achievement in fostering the best ideals of the acting profession,” including improving the “image of the acting profession” and contributing to humanitarian and public-service efforts. Last year’s award went to Alan Alda. Watch DiCaprio honor De Niro at the 26th Annual SAG Awards January 19 at 8 p.m.