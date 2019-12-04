RuPaul Shows Us She Can Still Work in AJ and the Queen Trailer

Do you even remember that, last month, Ms. RuPaul turned 59 years old? (Don’t let her know we told you!) Well, you wouldn’t guess it from the AJ and the Queen trailer, a rare starring gig for the busy-as-ever TV host. The Netflix show, also executive produced by RuPaul and Sex and the City’s Michael Patrick King, who serves as showrunner, focuses on drag queen Ruby Red’s budding friendship with an 11-year-old, AJ (played by rising star Izzy G.), as they crisscross the country so Ruby can earn some much-needed coin. It also features some of your favorite queens from past Drag Race seasons, including three-timer Latrice Royale (fittingly, as a friend of Ruby’s), season two’s Pandora Boxx (reprising her definitive Carol Channing impersonation) and All Stars 4 winner Trinity the Tuck (asking, “Where is my crown at?”). Per EW, there will be no less than 22 Drag Race queens in the show. Start the new year off right by catching it on Netflix January 10.