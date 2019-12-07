It’s the same as it ever was for our titular Free Guy (Ryan Reynolds, unsung hero of the Peloton controversy), who, after an indefinite amount of time working as a bank teller in an open-world video game ravaged by murder, sex, violence, and more murder, finally has an epiphany: Maybe there’s more to life than being ritualistically tortured, Westworld style, every time he wakes up. “Do you ever think there has to be more? Being shot at, run over, taken hostage?” he asks a friend. “Today’s gonna be different.” And, surprise! Being a hero comes pretty easy to him, especially when he teams up with a fellow background player (Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer) who wants to reform the game, too. The free Glocks don’t hurt, either. It’s set for a July 3 release.

