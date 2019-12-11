The Crown, Bombshell Among 2020 SAG Award Nominees

Does this statue look a little like Timothée Chalamet? Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Nominees for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced! Every year, the SAG awards actors from the big screen and small, and since Academy voters overlap with the guild voters, SAG winners often go on to become Oscar winners, making the prize an important piece in the awards season puzzle. This year, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Kominsky Method casts swept the comedy categories. Apple TV+’s The Morning Show earned nods for Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, and Jennifer Aniston. Robert De Niro will be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award, presented by Leonardo DiCaprio, who is nominated for Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role. This year’s nominees were announced by America Ferrera and Danai Gurira on Wednesday morning. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS January 19 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.

Outstanding Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Comedy Ensemble

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Drama Ensemble

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite