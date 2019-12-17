Saint Maud Trailer: All the Good Nurses Go to Hell

Meet Maud, a spooky private-care nurse who’s a little … horny for Christ! In Saint Maud, the newest horror offering from A24, writer-director Rose Glass presents a movie about an in-home nurse (Morfydd Clark) who’s just trying to pray, do good, and save the soul of her mischievous ward (Jennifer Ehle). (And that’s before a Billie Eilish song plays!) Per the movie’s log line: “Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.” Saint Maud premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. See it in theaters March 27, 2020.

Related