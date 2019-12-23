Let These Photos of Saint West Restore Your Holiday Spirit

The face of joy. Photo: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have very, very cute children, and one of them was just photographed being more than the legally allowed level of adorable. Having emerged from their cavernous white home with barren walls and spooky hallways, Kim got out of an SUV for some reason recently and had little Saint West with her. Eschewing her mom and dad’s frequently beige or black ensembles, Saint hopped out of the car in a neon-yellow sweatsuit (because obviously it has to be a sweatsuit) and put on a tiny show for the cameras. The newly 4-year-old looks like he’s having a tiny celebration for no one but himself, and why shouldn’t he? He’s precious. He travels in large luxury vehicles. He’s set up to be very wealthy for probably the rest of his life, and he just had a birthday. Everything is coming up Saint, so why not have a good time? Here are the rest of the photos of Saint having a jaunty spree.

The level of happiness I strive for:



Saint West after Kim took him out of the car. pic.twitter.com/sTTJHULJUK — MTV (@MTV) December 22, 2019