Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

When you get into law enforcement, you probably never imagine you’ll end up putting Sally Field in zip tie handcuffs. Then again, you also probably don’t imagine you’ll spend every Friday arresting climate change protesters, but Jane Fonda started up her standing weekly protest in Washington D.C., and it sure doesn’t look like she’s ready to stop any time soon. Earlier today, Sally Field joined the ranks of previous attendees Sam Waterson and Ted Danson by being arrested at Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays (along with 25 other people) and lead away from the Capitol by police. Field’s publicist Heidi Schaeffer confirmed the actress’s arrest, according to CNN.

“I am a mother. I am a grandmother. The time is now,” the actress told Fire Drill Friday protestors prior to her arrest. “We cannot sit back in our comfort zones, on our couches, and wonder, ‘What can we do?’We can get out. We can do something, in the rain. Whatever it takes.“

This is a possibility that is actually happening, we need to get out of our comfort zones now! - @sally_field #firedrillfriday pic.twitter.com/1qNEfRfn12 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) December 13, 2019

Thank you to @sally_field who was just arrested on the US Capitol steps with #FireDrillFriday taking action demanding a just transition! pic.twitter.com/T54vKME0Ve — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) December 13, 2019