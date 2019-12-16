And here you thought you had to go to sleep in order for Kris Kringle to shimmy down your chimney. Now you know he’s probably been sitting outside in his Nissan for the last hour, going over the lines in your parents’ Christmas-specific cuckold fantasy script. Giving you a break from our endless collective conversation around “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” Saturday Night Live’s parody of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” sees Cecily Strong’s curious kiddo finding out the kissing is just the first part of an elaborate Craigslist threesome between her parents and Santa Claus. Hey, it’s Christmas for Mom and Dad too, and who couldn’t use a cool thousand around the holidays? Everyone walks away happy, even Cecily, who realizes her latent voyeurism is the kind of lifelong gift that keeps on giving.

