Look at her now Photo: Emma McIntyre/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

She’s a bad liar, but she’s even worse at keeping secrets. Selena Gomez announced via a video on her Instagram that her new album, set to drop January 10, 2020, will be called RARE. As in: “Do you find that surprise album releases are becoming increasingly RARE again?” or “Gee, a hooky chorus made up not of singing, whistling or even humming, but just sorta going ‘mm mm mm’ is pretty darn RARE.” In the announcement’s Instagram caption, Selena wrote:

Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th. It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart. 🖤 You can preorder RARE now ✨

The VSCO-heavy video features the two singles “Look at Her Now” and “Lose You to Love Me,” and teases the other tracks: “Rare,” “Dance Again,” “Ring,” “Vulnerable,” “People You Know,” “Let Me Get Me,” “Crowded Room” (feat. 6LACK), “Kinda Crazy,” “Fun,” “Cut You Off,” and “A Sweeter Place” (feat. Kid Cudi).

The whole thing reminds us a bit of those infomercials for compilation records of golden oldies or greatest hits that list all the tracks in a numbing scroll and end with an “Order Now” screen and 1-800 number. The preorder page is already up, you know, while supplies last. It is RARE after all.