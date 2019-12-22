It’s Not a Beautiful Day for Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood to Start Gentrifying

The white people came and changed everything, but he’s somehow still your neighbor. It’s been decades since we’ve gotten an update from the unenviable life of Eddie Murphy’s Mister Robinson, and he’s a bit of a lone wolf after all of his friends’ crack-den apartments got flipped for cushy $1.2 million listings. It’s called gentrification! Hey kids, can you say “gentrification”? “It’s like a magic trick. White people pay a lot of money, and then poof, all the black people are gone,” he narrates. “But where do they go, boys and girls? Back to where they come from, of course. Atlanta.” And, because we have to ask, how does Mister Robinson afford to live in this freshly swank neighborhood? Word of the day time! “Squatter’s rights. It’s like finders-keepers,” he says, “but for other people’s houses.” It’s true.

Related