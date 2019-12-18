Eddie Murphy Is Too Cool for a Silly SNL Promo

Saturday Night Live has only one more episode left before 2019 ends, and it’s got a big host attached: former cast member Eddie Murphy, who has made plenty of news this year between his starring role in Dolemite Is My Name, this return to SNL, and the announcement that he’s going back to stand-up comedy. Murphy hosts the show this weekend alongside musical guest Lizzo, and while we’ll have to wait until Saturday to know if he revives his classic SNL characters, one thing has been confirmed: He’s not the kind of host who’s going to stand on the 8H stage and do silly banter with a cast member for a TV promo. But he will very dramatically walk into the studio, turn around, and remove his sunglasses for the camera if you film him in black-and-white. This is all you’re getting for now, Murphy fans, so take it in.