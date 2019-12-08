Don’t Be Fooled by the Rock That She’s Got, J.Lo Still Wants Some Chad

Please be ready to suspend your disbelief while watching SNL’s latest Chad installment, which invites us to witness a parallel universe where Jennifer Lopez, willingly, would cheat on Alex Rodriguez with a borderline brain-dead roadie (Pete Davidson) who only knows the word “okay” and enjoys stumbling off stages. “Every since I first saw you,” she coos at him, “I haven’t been able to get you out of my mind.” Good thing A.Rod swings by to surprise his boo with some flowers, or we would’ve had to subject ourselves to a Dorito dust make-out session. And life’s way too short to watch that.

