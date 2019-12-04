SNL Gives Jennifer Lopez a Very Important Christmas Power

Saturday Night Live will only air three more episodes before the end of 2019, and all of the upcoming hosts, Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, and former cast member Eddie Murphy, have been on the show before. Despite what you may have heard about the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting being scheduled for tonight, today’s SNL promo with Jennifer Lopez reveals that the lighting ceremony has been pushed a little bit earlier to hand the honor to J.Lo herself. At least that’s what Heidi Gardner claims, and … well, of course it doesn’t go quite as expected. At the very least, Lopez now has a very cool new nickname inspired by her valiant efforts to get that damn tree lit: “Jennifer Whack.”

