We Must Thank God for Aidy Bryant’s ‘Beautiful, Fat Ass’

She’s 100 percent — or dare we say, 110 percent — that bitch. In a sketch that was inexplicably cut for time from this week’s SNL, Aidy Bryant — feeling empowered by musical guest and flute deity Lizzo — took her raw sexual power out for a spin around Studio 8H, bedazzled leotards and all. Always remember: She’s not the snack, baby, she’s the whole damn meal. “Sketches? Bitch, I have my own show on Hulu,” she purrs to Eddie Murphy. “I know you love this fat ass, it’s iconic. Even legends go to church. So you need to get to God and you need to thank him for my beautiful, fat ass.” She also declares she’s going to “smang” Michael Che, the definition of which, uh, we’re not sure we can print here. Who cares if she’s married!

