There Are Very Fine People on Both Sides of Kellyanne Conway’s Marriage Story

How nice of Kellyanne and George Conway to finally acknowledge their martial issues and visit a therapist (or is it a reporter) to try to reignite their partisan flames in the bedroom. And you know what? These crazy, hate-fucking adults might just cement their status as soulmates of the century. Even though George isn’t verified on Twitter. (Ew.) And even though Kellyanne’s boss called him a stone-cold loser. (Yuck.) And even though all the walls in their apartment might be littered with punch-marks. (Imagine the drywall bills.) Big thanks again to Ann Coulter for setting them up.

