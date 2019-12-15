Baby Yoda Is a Lot More Self Aware Than We Thought

Maybe Baby Yoda…is kind of a dick? We’re so sorry. Because all cute and meme-y things must eventually come to an end, our tiny Mandalorian pal swung by Weekend Update to gloat about how he’s finally achieved squad goals with Timothée Chalamet and the Sonic commercial guys. Oh yeah, and that he’s also prowling for chicks on the internet. “I’ve been blessed. People are liking the show, the memes, and the fans,” he explained. “Some are sliding into the DMs a lil’ bit. It’s been very beneficial, let’s just leave it at that.” And that’s not all. “Plus I got the rap mixtape, the Reebok deal, and the stand-up special with Netflix,” he added. “It’s been a wild ass experience.” If that floating bassinet isn’t a (literal) babe magnet, we don’t know what is.

Related