9 Minutes of Solange Being a Musical Goddess on The Tonight Show

Solange Knowles just changed the game for late-night talk show musical performances. Now that she’s brought in an entire band, two singers, several dancers, one eerie, sparkling ghostly presence, and an entire staircase for a ten-minute set, all the other boys and girls making music are going to have to step up. Just not up stairs — those have been taken. Visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Solange performed a medley of five songs from her album When I Get Home: “Taking On the Light,” “Things I Imagined,” “Down With the Clique,” “Binz,” and “Almeda.” The performance goes on journey from pensive to proud to self-assured. Solange ends it all by jumping around like she’s trying to shake out her muscles. It’s a massive, joyous release. The director’s cut of When I Get Home’s performance-art film, which ran in theaters and museums throughout the summer, comes out next week.

