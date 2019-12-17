Spotify Announces Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story Podcast

Tekashi 6ix9ine. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Tekashi 6ix9ine opted out of witness protection so he could make money off of being Tekashi 6ix9ine and, funny enough, Complex and Spotify had a similar idea. The companies are partnering to bring your commute Infamous: The Tekashi 6ix9ine Story. Hosted by Angie Martinez, the eight-episode podcast will follow 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, as his life goes from anonymous cashier to famous rapper to world famous snitch. The podcast comes out on January 28 and, by then, Tekashi 6ix9ine may actually be out of jail already. The 23-year-old made headlines in September for his cooperation with the federal government. In the hopes of reducing his own sentence for federal racketeering and firearms charges, Tekashi 6ix9ine named members of the Nine Trey gang. Instead of facing life in prison, Tekashi 6ix9ine is hoping he’ll get out in the new year. His sentencing hearing is Wednesday, December 18.

6ix9ine has already landed an over $10 million record deal with his former label, 10K Projects. The deal includes two albums: one in English and one in Spanish. Meanwhile, Showtime is already hard at work on Supervillian, a 6ix9ine documentary, and 50 Cent’s series Moment in Time will also have an hour-long episode dedicated to the rapper. He’s the most wanted man in America in more ways than one.