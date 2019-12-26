Middling reviews and upset fans were not enough to keep J.J. Abram’s Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of the Skywalker from rising to the top of the box office on Christmas Day. Early estimates say the final film in the “Skywalker Saga” earned as much as $35 million on Christmas day, making it the second highest grossing Christmas day showing after Abrams other offering to the Star Wars cannon, The Force Awakens, made $49.3 million in 2015. The good tidings didn’t stop at Abrams as Little Women and Uncut Gems had promising Christmas day showings as well. Greta Gerwig’s Little Women made between $7 and $8 million on its opening day while the Safdie Brothers’ Uncut Gems expanded to wide release and made $6 million dollars, respectively. As for the cursed Cats? Tom Hooper’s monstrosity only lapped up $2 million on Christmas (not surprising considering that some of the movie’s stars have yet to see it), bringing its box office gross to a grand total of $20.5 million, more than $70 million less than what it cost the studio to make. Here’s hoping Hooper has found a way to have himself a merry little Christmas despite the cat-astrophe that has been Cats.
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage