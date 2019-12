The press embargo has been lifted, and the reviews are in! Cats is…everything and nothing. Now you, too, can listen to this feast for the eyes. The Cats soundtrack features bangers from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and everyone’s favorite teen heartthrob, Sir Ian McKellen. The gated reverb drums from the original London cast recording are still there. And, yes, Skimbleshanks’ tap dance is on the track. Webber can’t resist a song about a train, can he?