Photo: www.RoyRochlin.com/WireImage

Nicholas Braun is going from low-level corporate functionary to buzzy startup king. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Nicholas Braun, who famously plays Cousin Greg on Succession, will star in and executive produce a limited series about WeWork founder Adam Neumann. Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content picked up the rights to a forthcoming book about the company by Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell to develop the scripted series as well as a documentary.

Like many a book about embattled corporations, the book my Brown and Farrell will chart the rise and fall of WeWork, which was at one time valued at nearly $50 billion before its catastrophic attempted IPO that ended up not happening and resulted in an investor taking over the company after Neumann was forced to step down as CEO. (Don’t worry about Neumann, though! He did get a golden parachute payout of more than $1 billion for managing his company into shocking disarray.) The WeWork story is one audiences will potentially learning a lot about over the next few years. There is already another documentary in the works about it, as well as a feature film from the same writer as The Big Short and Bombshell.