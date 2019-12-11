Surviving R. Kelly Part II Trailer: R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Speaks Out

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning confronts everything that has happened in the aftermath of Lifetime’s first documentary, from the gun threat at the premiere, to R. Kelly’s outburst in an interview with Gayle King, to Dominique Gardner, one of R. Kelly’s “ex-girlfriends” reuniting with her family for the first time in nine years and beginning a life outside of R. Kelly. The work wasn’t over when the documentary aired back in 2018. It wasn’t even over when R. Kelly was arrested. Families are still waiting for their daughters to come home. “Seeing Dominique get out,” one father says in the trailer, “I’mma keep doing whatever I can to get my daughter home.” Gardner herself will make an appearance in the docuseries, along with Jim DeRogatis, Damon Dash, Mathew Knowles, Me Too founder Tarana Burke, W. Kamau Bell, and more. The three-night event begins January 2 on Lifetime.

