Taylor Swift Celebrates Swiftmas with Fans, Friends, and a Cat Cake

Photo: Kevin Kane/WireImage

Taylor Swift’s general philosophy seems to be to go big or go home, so it’s no surprise she pulled out all the stops for her birthday week. Swift performed at Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, then rounded out the night with a Christmas-birthday party. Guests included Halsey, Camila Cabello, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Swift’s longtime best friend Abigail Lucier. Also at the party were Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye, as well as the band members of 5 Seconds of Summer. But perhaps the most important guest of all was Swift’s birthday cake, which featured hauntingly realistic renditions of her cats. Suddenly, her participation in the Cats movie makes so much sense. Check out various photos of the party below, and gaze upon the cat cake, which will forever be burned into your memory upon viewing.