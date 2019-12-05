Taylor Swift Wrote a Christmas Song Over the Weekend and It’s Coming Out Tonight

Next time, bribe the cats. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

It’s the stuff of legends! A little girl who grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania just wanted to be a star. Now, Taylor Swift is all grown up and releasing a holiday song dedicated to her home. The singer announced her surprise track with a video featuring her cats: Meredith, Benjamin, and Olivia. “I know this is pretty wild but I’ve just written a Christmas song,” Swift vlogs. “I feel like it’s weird to wait a year to put it out. So, I don’t know what to do.” All three were more interested in relaxing than making executive decisions about Taylor Swift’s music career. “When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee,” she wrote in the video’s caption, along with the hashtag #ChristmasTreeFarm. “When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs … just put the song out anyway.”

According to Good Morning America, Taylor Swift wrote the song over the weekend, presumably while eating Thanksgiving leftovers straight out of the containers (since that’s what the rest of us were doing), and she turned it around in less than a week. The new song and music video, which is made up of home videos, will premiere tonight at midnight. It’s Swift’s first holiday release since 2007’s The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection. And, of course, since the titular track off her latest album, Lover. (“We can leave the Christmas lights up ’til January?” The song “Lover” is a holiday track and we won’t be debating it.) Swift has so much to celebrate this season, including her birthday next week and the the news yesterday that her Netflix documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, will be debuting on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Tonight, she’s spreading the joy.