How Does Joe Alwyn Feel About Taylor Swift’s ‘Joe Alwyn’ Songs?

Photo: GOR/GC Images

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and Lover muse, Joe Alwyn, was asked if he minded being the subject of several Swift songs. It’s an interesting question. It might be useful to consider it ourselves: How would you feel if Taylor Swift wrote an album about you? It’s difficult. I suppose if you enter into a relationship with Taylor Swift, you do so knowing there will be one or (likely) several songs written about it. Maybe that’s what you want. Maybe you’d like to hear what a “Kelly” song would sound like. That’s possible. But what about Joe Alwyn? As for the media attention surrounding his relationship with Swift, Alwyn said that he doesn’t “pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to.” He continued:

I turn everything else down on a dial. I don’t have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing.

Okay, but how does he turn the dial on Swift’s “London Boy” or “Lover” or “Paper Rings”? Down or up? And does he mind his relationship being the subject of several well-known pop songs? “No, not at all. No,” he added. “It’s flattering.” That’s very nice!