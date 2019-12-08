award season

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman Leads This Year’s Critics’ Choice Awards Nominations

Why, that’s a long list of nominations for an even longer movie! The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards nominations were announced Sunday, and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is at the head of the pack with 14 nods, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, a Best Actor nom for Robert De Niro, Best Supporting Actor nods for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, and Best Acting Ensemble.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, meanwhile, earned 12 nominations, with Greta Gerwig’s Little Women pulling in nine. Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story both earned eight nominations, respectively. Over in the television categories, Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series When They See Us earned six nominations, with NBC’s This Is Us and Pop’s Schitt’s Creek paddling away with five each. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture

1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Uncut Gems

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro, The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Best Actress

Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Best Young Actor/Actress

Julia Butters, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe, Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us
Archie Yates, Jojo Rabbit

Best Acting Ensemble

Bombshell
The Irishman
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Best Director

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Josh Safdie & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won, Parasite
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lulu Wang, The Farewell

Best Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Noah Harpster & Micah Fitzerman-Blue, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins, 1917
Phedon Papamichael, Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher, Joker

Best Production Design

Mark Friedberg & Kris Moran, Joker
Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales, 1917
Jess Gonchor & Claire Kaufman, Little Women
Lee Ha Jun, Parasite
Bob Shaw & Regina Graves, The Irishman
Donal Woods & Gina Cromwell, Downton Abbey
﻿Barbara Ling & Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Editing

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker, Ford v Ferrari
Yang Jinmo, Parasite
Fred Raskin, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker, The Irishman
Lee Smith, 1917

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite Is My Name
Julian Day, Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Anna Robbins, Downton Abbey

Best Hair & Make-Up

Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Rocketman

Best Visual Effects

1917
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King

Best Animated Feature

Abominable
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Best Action Movie

1917
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Spider-Man: Far From Home

Best Comedy

Booksmart
Dolemite Is My Name
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
Us

Best Foreign Language Film

Atlantics
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Song

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home),” Wild Rose 
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman 
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough 
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II 
“Speechless,” Aladdin 
“Spirit,” The Lion King 
“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Score

Michael Abels, Us 
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker 
Randy Newman, Marriage Story 
Thomas Newman, 1917 
Robbie Robertson, The Irishman

Best Drama Series

The Crown 
David Makes Man
Game of Thrones
The Good Fight 
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Watchmen

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Mike Colter, Evil
Paul Giamatti, Billions
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose 
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Regina King, Watchmen
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Sarah Snook, Succession
Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Asante Blackk, This Is Us
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Asia Kate Dillon, Billions 
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
Tim Blake Nelson, Watchmen

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

Best Comedy Series

Barry
Fleabag 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Mom 
One Day at a Time
PEN15 
Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Danson, The Good Place
Walton Goggins, The Unicorn
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek 
Paul Rudd, Living with Yourself 
Bashir Salahuddin, Sherman’s Showcase
Ramy Youssef, Ramy 

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Alison Brie, GLOW 
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag 

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Carrigan, Barry 
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nico Santos, Superstore 
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Sian Clifford, Fleabag 
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Molly Shannon, The Other Two

Best Limited Series

Catch-22
Chernobyl 
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
When They See Us 
Years and Years 

Best Movie Made for Television

Brexit 
Deadwood: The Movie 
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Guava Island
Native Son 
Patsy & Loretta

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice 
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Noah Wyle, The Red Line

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable 
Anne Hathaway, Modern Love
Megan Hilty, Patsy & Loretta
Joey King, The Act 
Jessie Mueller, Patsy & Loretta
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable 
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Animated Series

Big Mouth 
BoJack Horseman
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance 
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power 
The Simpsons 
Undone

Best Talk Show

Desus & Mero
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show 
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Late Night with Seth Meyers

Best Comedy Special

Amy Schumer: Growing
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons 
Ramy Youssef: Feelings
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia 
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal 

