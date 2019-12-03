Our knives are out, our gems are cut, our Hollywood is timed, and our awards-season predictions can now begin to wreak havoc. A day after the sweater-filled Gotham Awards gave us the earliest actual awards of the 2019 awards season, the National Board of Review announced its 2019 winners — and Netflix should be very, very pleased. Martin Scorsese’s crime epic The Irishman took home the top prize of Best Film, while Quentin Tarantino earned Best Director with his seductive pipe dream Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Other notable winners include Uncut Gems’ Adam Sandler in Best Actor, and Judy’s Renée Zellweger in Best Actress. Read through all of the terrific honorees below.
Best Film: The Irishman
Best Director: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actor: Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress: Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Best Original Screenplay: Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, Uncut Gems
Best Adapted Screenplay: Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Breakthrough Performance: Paul Walter Hauser, Richard Jewell
Best Directorial Debut: Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim
Best Animated Feature: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Best Foreign Language Film: Parasite
Best Ensemble: Knives Out
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917
NBR Icon Award: Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: For Sama
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: Just Mercy