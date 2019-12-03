Robert De Niro in The Irishman. Photo: Netlfix

Our knives are out, our gems are cut, our Hollywood is timed, and our awards-season predictions can now begin to wreak havoc. A day after the sweater-filled Gotham Awards gave us the earliest actual awards of the 2019 awards season, the National Board of Review announced its 2019 winners — and Netflix should be very, very pleased. Martin Scorsese’s crime epic The Irishman took home the top prize of Best Film, while Quentin Tarantino earned Best Director with his seductive pipe dream Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Other notable winners include Uncut Gems’ Adam Sandler in Best Actor, and Judy’s Renée Zellweger in Best Actress. Read through all of the terrific honorees below.

Best Film: The Irishman

Best Director: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actor: Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress: Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Best Original Screenplay: Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, Uncut Gems

Best Adapted Screenplay: Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Breakthrough Performance: Paul Walter Hauser, Richard Jewell

Best Directorial Debut: Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim

Best Animated Feature: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Foreign Language Film: Parasite

Best Ensemble: Knives Out

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Roger Deakins, 1917

NBR Icon Award: Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: For Sama

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: Just Mercy