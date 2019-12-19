The Woman in the Window Trailer: When Will Amy Adams Know Peace?

What kind of trouble has Amy Adams gotten herself into this time? The Sharp Objects actress stars in an adaptation of A.J. Finn’s mash-up of Gone Girl and Rear Window, The Woman in the Window. Adams plays the titular character, an agoraphobic, alcoholic developmental psychologist who befriends her new across-the-street neighbor, played by Julianne Moore. Or so she thought. Something isn’t right with the family across the street, and Adams is determined to peep in their windows and find out what’s actually going on. The chaos in the movie is only half the fun, though. Earlier this year, The New Yorker revealed that Daniel Mallory, who wrote The Woman in the Window under the pseudonym A.J. Finn, had spent years lying to colleagues in the publishing industry. There are layers to this drama. The Woman in the Window also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Find it in theaters May 15, 2020.

