It’s one thing to get invited to a birthday dinner with your pals Kid Cudi and Pete Davidson (we guess?!), but according to Timothée Chalamet, the unexpected arrival of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to hang out alters a social situation on a molecular level, or at least it did one fateful night last January. “We’re hanging out, and then it feels like there’s an earthquake in the restaurant,” the Little Women actor recalled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night. “It was, like, epic. You turn around, and I was like, ‘Holy shit.’ ” So, of course, just like you would, Timothée Chalamet immediately felt like “too much of a fraud,” ran to the restroom and texted his friends in a panic.

“I went to the bathroom. I sent a text to two friends. I was like, ‘Am I worth…does this make sense?,’” the actor muses. Luckily, his friends were able to gently coax him into realizing he was going to be just fine: “They were like, ‘Man, 16-year-old you would slap the shit out of you. You go back to the table.’” Timothée eventually did return and, also just like you, either ate or drank or both until he completely forgot to be nervous. “Don’t do that,” he jokingly warned. “That’s not a healthy way to deal with it.” Honestly though, it’s fine to go nuts every once in a while. Besides, Pete Davidson was going to (accidentally) pay for it all anyway.