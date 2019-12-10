Timothée Chalamet Would Play a Tree for Greta Gerwig

L’il Timmy Tim was nice enough to recall the most surreal dinner party of 2019 on The Tonight Show last night, but the names were only just beginning to drop off those gorgeous cheekbones: Mr. Chalamet couldn’t help but tease a certain thespian for her belief that she has the right to portray “any person, or any tree, or any animal” she chooses. “Greta, if you’re watching this,” he lovingly directed at the camera to his Little Women director, “if you want me to play a chair or a tree … like Scarlett Johansson, I’ll be a tree!” A promise is one thing, but Timmy committed to the bit. Look at that mighty oak form.

