Fall Head Over Heels for the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Trailer

The Covey sisters are back and this time they’re breaking out the hanboks! When we last left Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, she was head over heels for Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). But then, John Ambrose McClaren showed up with her final letter in hand. Recast with Jordan Fisher of Rent Live fame, John Ambrose is here for one thing and one thing only: to steal Peter Kavinsky’s girl. “I promise not to break your heart,” Lara Jean tells Peter. Well … don’t be so sure. On February 12, just in time for you to decide if you hate Valentine’s Day this year, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix. That’s enough time to go out and rent Jenny Han’s trilogy from the library, because you know you didn’t read the books last year. Never too late!

