Soundtrack Trailer: Sometimes People in Los Angeles Just Have to Sing Sia

Josh Safran’s new show Soundtrack is here to fill the Smash- (or, more accurately, Glee-) shaped hole in your TV watching. You want music? Got it — as long as you’re okay with the characters lip-syncing to pop songs. Romance? Of course, because like Jahmil French tells us as Dante Mendoza at the outset of the trailer, “Every song is a love song.” Drama? We’d guess there’ll be some of it, judging by the hard shift to a partially choreographed hospital-room scene in the middle of the trailer. From Smash season-two showrunner and Gossip Girl writer Josh Safran, Soundtrack (formerly called Mixtape, but what is that anyway?) features “a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are.” So is it a music video? A music-al? Some good old-fashioned television to binge-watch? Figure it out when it premieres on Netflix December 18.

