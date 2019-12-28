Trent Reznor Belatedly Calls His Bird Box Score a Big Ole ‘Shit Cake’

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Remember Bird Box? That algorithm-breaking Sandra Bullock movie that everyone memed from December 26 to December 30 last year? You may not know that Trent Reznor, of Nine Inch Nails and potential future Rock Hall induction fame, composed the score with his creative partner Atticus Ross, but he would prefer if you forgot that sonic fun fact, thanks. Actually, let’s count his grievances about the experience right now! “When we got immersed in it, it felt like some people were phoning it in,” Reznor told Revolver in a new interview. “And you’re stuck with a film editor who had real bad taste. That’s kind of our barricade to getting stuff in the film. And the final icing on the shit cake was we were on tour when they mixed it. And they mixed the music so low, you couldn’t hear it anyway.”

Not to be outdone by the visual of Bird Box taking a “shit cake” on Reznor’s head, he also has one more fond memory of the project. “That was a fucking waste of time,” Reznor added. “Then we thought, no one’s going to see this fucking movie. And, of course, it’s the hugest movie ever on Netflix.” That is, if you choose to believe 80 million subscriber homes (and more) watched it.