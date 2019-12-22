Universal to Rerelease Cats, Sends Original Version to Heaviside Layer

Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

In an unprecedented move, Universal has announced plans to send an updated version of the movie Cats to theaters that are, in fact, already showing the movie Cats. The new version of the movie will include “some improved visual effects” and is being released at director Tom Hooper’s request. Hooper previously revealed he had only finished the film the day before its premiere “after 36 hours in a row” of editing. The decision to update a movie after its release is “unheard of,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, and is only one of many “unheard of” creative choices that Hooper made with Cats. The movie’s runtime will not be affected, and theaters will receive the updated version by next Tuesday.