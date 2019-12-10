Vanna White Photo: Carol Kaelson

No amount of prize puzzles could’ve prepared us for the delights of Vanna White stepping up to host Wheel of Fortune last night — in her signature ball-gown lewk, of course — which, if you don’t already know, was a switch born out of necessity: Host Pat Sajak underwent emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine in early November. While original reports indicated that White would only be filling in for one show, the hostess confirmed that she’s actually going to be at her temporary post for three weeks, and the Monday night debut was a tag-team affair with her at the wheel and Minnie Mouse at the puzzle board. “I’m happy to step in and help out,” she said. “That wheel is heavy!”

For the first time in show history, @TheVannaWhite steps in as host at the Wheel, while our friend Minnie Mouse helps out at the puzzleboard! You won’t want to miss this week, as the Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway has officially begun! #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/a8VEeBja4R — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) December 10, 2019

White’s hosting debut — which came after being a Wheel of Fortune icon for 37 years — also ended with a formidable win for the contestant.

Raychel had Vanna and all of us all like 😭👏 in tonight's Bonus Round. #WheelOfFortune #SecretSanta pic.twitter.com/80ceO4ikou — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) December 10, 2019

As for Sajak, he’s been “resting comfortably” since his surgery, and is set to return as host when White’s three-week stint ends in early 2020.