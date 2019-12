Office superfan (and musician, I guess) Billie Eilish went on Carpool Karaoke, and James Corden brought props! Specifically, a ukulele. Eilish first wrote songs on a uke, and she played the first song she ever learned (“I Will” by the Beatles, at age 6), and the first song she ever wrote (at age 7). “What a Wonderful Life” is mostly about how green the grass is and how comfy her bed is. Doesn’t sound like much of a bad guy.