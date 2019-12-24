Drake Drops ‘War’ on Christmas Eve

It is neither a silent night nor a holy night for Drake, who just dropped a surprise music video for his new single, “War.” In the song, Drake addresses his alleged feud with The Weeknd: “We just had to fix things, family, 6 tings, we can’t split up.” Tensions between The Weeknd and Drake first flared up when both dated Bella Hadid, who isn’t name-dropped on “War,” but her sister, Gigi, is: “If man get beaky, ring ring, call up Gigi, do him up neatly.” Could the Sisters Hadid be single-handedly running hip hop? This remains to be seen, but the music video isn’t offering any clues. Strangely, for a song called “War,” the video is made up of tranquil shots of a lovely ski vacation. Directed by Theo Skudra, it features a bonfire and a skidoo, and Drake looks enviably cozy throughout. The Christmas eve drop date suddenly makes a bit more sense. Check out the video above, and shop for parkas here.

Related