High Maintenance Rides Into its Fourth Season in New Trailer

The trailer for season four of HBO’s High Maintenance is here, and it features glances at characters both old and new: series co-creator Ben Sinclair as The Guy, of course, but also, comedian Larry Owens in a Prince costume! The show, which started as a Vimeo original written by Katja Blichfeld and Sinclair before moving to HBO, follows the stories of eccentric New Yorkers as told through the perspective of their weed guy. The trailer offers tantalizing glimpses at new stories, all set to Odyssey’s groovy “Native New Yorker.” HBO renewed High Maintenance for a fourth season back in March. The new season will premiere on February 7, perfectly in time for you to binge the series over holiday break. It’s the ideal chill respite from seasonal stress.

