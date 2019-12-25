Give Baby Stormi a Bon Appétit Test Kitchen Show

Gourmet Makes has nothing on baby baker extraordinaire Stormi Webster, whose sous-chef (and mother) Kylie Jenner posted a video of the two of them baking sugar cookies for Santa to her Youtube channel on Thursday. In the very festive tutorial, Stormi and Kylie wear matching Christmas onesies and Stormi provides impossibly adorable commentary like, “ho ho ho ho!” and “merry Christmas!” Stormi, who’s not even two, pours the sugar, sprinkles the flour, plays in the flour, spills the vanilla, wipes up the vanilla, eats some candies that turn her mouth green, and cuts out and decorates a snowflake cookie all by herself! She’s a prodigy! Stormi even provides some styling and art direction, quickly assessing that Kylie’s reindeer antlers would look much cuter on her own head and remedying the situation. Santa doesn’t have a cameo, but Kris Jenner sure does.

If Bon Appetit doesn’t option this for a Youtube series, Paul Hollywood should. They could call it “Rise and Shine.” Get it? Like dough? Rise?

Get it?