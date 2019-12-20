Lana Del Rey, artist of the people, could have given you a video for just the song “Normal Fucking Rockwell,” but Lana said, “It’s the season of giving,” and dropped a 15-minute short film including multiple songs from her new, acclaimed album. In addition to the title track, you’ll hear “Bartender” and “Happiness Is a butterfly,” all of which are on the album, also called Norman Fucking Rockwell, which Vulture rated as one of 2019’s best. Consider it your bridge supply of Lana until the spoken-word album she just announced arrives in January.

Related